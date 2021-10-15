American Coney Island honoring Harry Houdini's final performance in Detroit with special coney

(WXYZ) — American Coney Island is celebrating the life of Harry Houdini next week on the anniversary of his final performance in Detroit before his death.

Houdini gave his final performance on Oct. 24, 1926 at the Garrick Theatre, which was located kitty-corner to American Coney Island.

So, on Oct. 24, American Coney Island will celebrate his performance with the "Houdini Weenie," a traditional coney with ground beef, cheese and french friends underneath the chili.

There will also be circus performers from Detroit Circus, magicians, musicians and more with proceeds of the sale going to benefit the Autism Alliance of Michigan.