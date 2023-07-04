American flag etiquette: Rules to follow when honoring the red, white and blue

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Honoring the American flag is a big tradition during Fourth of July celebrations. But did you know there are do's and don'ts when paying respects to the red, white and blue?

"I did not know that," Dr. Tyloaha Parker said.

Parker has marked Independence Day with her family for over 30 years. But flag etiquette has never crossed her mind.

"That is so true, so I'm looking to learn more this evening," Parker said.

And that's where the North family steps in as Audrey and Lucy broke down the design.

"The 13 stripes are the 13 colonies," Audrey North said.

"There are 50 stars for 50 states," Lucy North said.

Their dad Patrick North shed some light on flag etiquette.

"I know that there is a proper way to fold it in a triangle on holidays and important days, fly at half-staff," Patrick North said.

"Also, you should never, never ever let the flag touch the ground," Audrey and Lucy's uncle Evan Cissell said.

Cissell is a former teacher who believes the treatment of the flag is protected under the First amendment.

"Somebody has the right to disrespect the flag too. I mean as much as people don't want to admit that as patriots, they have a right to want nothing to do with the American flag. The whole point of this country is to have their opinion. So if they don't want to support this country, that's fine too," Cissell said.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that burning or desecration of the flag is constitutionally protected free speech. Commander of the Dearborn Allied Ritual Team Rick Neveu shared his thoughts.

"It hurts that people would want to disrespect the flag because when they are disrespecting the flag, they are basically disrespecting every veteran that's given their life for the country," Neveu said.

He shared how to respect the flag.

"It's just a matter of the flag is clean, it's not ripped or torn, to display it properly," Neveu said.

Other rules include:



Do not fly the flag upside down unless there is an emergency

Do not carry the flag flat, or carry things in it

Do not use the flag as clothing

Do not drape it over a car

Do not store the flag where it can get dirty

Do not use it as a cover

Do not fasten it or tie it back. Always allow it to fall free

Do not draw on, or otherwise mark the flag

The flag can be on display 24/7 if only properly illuminated during the hours of darkness. Otherwise, hoist it from sunrise to sunset.

Also, if you've got worn-out flags, most fire departments, police departments and the American Legion Post 364 in Dearborn have places where you can safely and respectfully dispose of the flag.