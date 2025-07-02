'An amazing person': Family mourns loss of 23-year-old father killed in Brighton excavator accident

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old father was killed Monday in a workplace accident at a construction site in Brighton where a new $45 million Michigan Department of Transportation project is underway.

Family members identified the victim as Ryan Starnes of St. Clair Shores. Starnes was working in an excavated hole on Grand River Avenue under I-96 when he was struck by an excavator bucket.

Family of Ryan Starnes

According to Michigan State Police, the person operating the excavator didn't see Starnes. Both his uncle and grandfather were also working on site, with his grandfather serving as his foreman.

"His grandpa was the one that held him when it happened," said Ky-El McRae, Starnes' fiancé.

Family of Ryan Starnes

McRae described Starnes as a hardworking and loving father to their 5-year-old son Luke, who is nonverbal and autistic.

Family of Ryan Starnes

"Every single night, he would come home from work and he would cuddle with our son and hold him, play with him," McRae said. "He worked really hard to make sure that Luke was OK and he had everything that he needed."

Watch our previous video report about the accident below:

Construction worker dies after being hit by excavator in Brighton, officials say

Starnes' mother, Katrina Skoczylas, said her son was the sole supporter of his young family.

"He was working very hard to do the right thing for his family and to give him, Ky-El and Luke the best life possible, and we're all still in shock," Skoczylas said.

Family of Ryan Starnes

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help support Starnes' young son as they grieve the sudden loss.

"I just want people to know how much of an amazing person he was, how much love he had to share with the world and I just want people to know that he will be deeply missed," said Michael Starnes, Ryan's brother.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which they say appears to be a workplace accident.

—————

