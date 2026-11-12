‘An avalanche of evidence’: Trial begins for man accused of killing his ex

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jury selection is underway in Macomb County Thursday for the murder trial of a Roseville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors allege 33-year-old Deandre Booker killed Ashley Elkins - a mother of two - at his apartment in Roseville before disposing of her body.

See the latest information from Sara Molina in the video below

‘An avalanche of evidence’: Attorney weighs in as trial begins for man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

Elkins went missing on Jan. 2, 2025 and her body has not been found since then. Still - trial attorney Todd Flood said there may be enough evidence pointing to Booker already.

“I think all of the evidence points to him. So, when I say this is a difficult case, it just takes time,” Flood said. “I think the truth will come out.”

Watch below: Ashley Elkin's family hopes for murder charges as landfill search ends

Ashley Elkin's family hopes for murder charges as landfill search ends

Overtime, investigators said they have been able to recover Elkins’ earring, a bullet fragment, a clump of hair and some blood linked to the mother of two in Booker’s bath tub.

At previous court appearances, Google searches from his phone were presented. These include searches like:



“telling god i want to kill someone”

“9mm silencer roseville”

“murder out of rage ex”

“can you track location when phone is off”

“what happens to trash after its picked up”

Other evidence includes a video of someone pushing a shopping cart to the dumpster at Booker’s apartment complex in Roseville. It likely led authorities to search a landfill for any sign of Elkins after she disappeared.

Watch below: Judge pauses hearing for suspect in Ashley Elkins' murder

Judge pauses hearing for suspect in Ashley Elkins' murder

Now, Flood said its all part of circumstantial evidence that could make for a difficult legal battle on Booker’s behalf.

“He makes statements, he lies to the police,” Flood said. “He has a different pathology… He's got some delusion going on of how it's best to defend himself, but he passed the competency test, so he can definitely cooperate with his attorney.”

The last location on Elkins’ phone was Booker’s apartment, according to investigators.

“You build this Picasso of evidence to show the circumstantial evidence that he killed her, that she's not just missing,” Flood said. “And there's, I think, an avalanche of evidence to show that.”

Once the jury is selected, Flood said all evidence needs to be placed in front of them. After that, he said a medical examiner should testify this is a homicide, not a missing persons case or accident.

“Then you can start to get the confessions in, or the statements in that the defendant gave. I can't get those statements in first. I can only get those statements in after I show she is actually dead, and that it was a homicide,” Flood said.

Flood said the case will likely last one or two weeks after the jury is selected. In the meantime Booker is being held without bond in Macomb County jail, after he was arraigned on first-degree murder and related felony charges in January of 2025.

This story will continue to develop.