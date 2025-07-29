'An honor': Detroit couple provides safe rides to teen who witnessed bus shooting

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a show of community support, a Detroit couple has stepped up to help a local teen who witnessed a city bus shooting by providing her with free rides to school.

High school senior Ashyira Kenney says she is thankful for the Kendrick family, total strangers who stepped in to give her more than a safe ride — they gave her the courage to finish summer school.

Detroit couple provides safe rides to teen who witnessed bus shooting

"It makes me feel good that I've got somebody on my side to help me to get back and fourth from school," Kenney said.

Kenney is looking forward to her senior year at Chandler Park Academy High School in Harper Woods. But earlier this month, on her way home from summer classes, her peaceful world was turned upside down when she witnessed a shooting on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, leaving the 17-year-old scared to get back on a city bus.

"Whenever something goes down in the community that affects our young people, we want to follow up to make sure it doesn't affect their quality of life," said Bishop Daryl Harris, project manager of Cease Fire Detroit.

Harris asked members of his church if they could help Kenney prosper.

"We thought we would step in and see how we can keep her coming to school," Harris said.

Web extra: Darryl Harris from Ceasefire Detroit

"We're just glad that we can step in and add some support," said Shawn Kendrick.

"We just want to make sure she has the chance to do whatever she needs to do to graduate," Krystina Kendrick said.

Web extra: Kendrick family speaks on helping shooting witness

Krystina and Shawn Kendrick heard through Harris that Kenney needed help getting to and from summer school and stepped in to fill a void in a big way, giving her rides to and from school every day since she witnessed the shooting, providing her with a sense of security she thought she'd lost.

"Whatever you need, speak up — whatever you need. It was an honor," Krystina Kendrick said.

On Monday, they were recognized for their compassion and generosity in helping Kenney.

"We wanted to recognize those individuals who played a key part," said Diane Fisher, CEO of Chandler Park School District.

Detroit police increasing security on city buses after shooting, stabbing incidents

Kenney has a message about the violence she witnessed and that is ongoing in the community.

"Everything doesn't have to revolve around violence or taking a life or putting a life in danger," she said.

