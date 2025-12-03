An inside look at Pistons owner Tom Gores' annual Toys for Tots giveaway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Later this morning, Shed 5 at Eastern Market will transform to look like Santa's workshop, with Pistons owner Tom Gores hosting his annual Toys for Tots giveaway.

Gores will help the organization deliver thousands of toys to pre-selected metro Detroit families while helping to spread holiday cheer.

This is the 19th year of the giveaway, and over 700 families got to come out and load up on Christmas goodies and gifts last year.

This year, the Pistons and Marines Corps are doing it again. Parents will be picking from thousands of toys, bikes, scooters, sports equipment and electronics for the older kids.

Many families I talked with said that if it wasn't for the Gores Toys for Tots giveaway, their kids might not have anything under their tree on Christmas morning. Over the nearly 20 years of the giveaways, the Gores family, the Pistons and the Marine Corps have helped make sure more than 70,000 kids have gifts for a heart-warming Christmas morning.

The giveaway is not open to the public, as the families are pre-selected.