Animal welfare advocates in court to see Macomb county vet arraigned in cruelty case

ROMEO (WXYZ) — Gina Patolo and other animal welfare advocates sat in 42-1 District Court of Romeo Friday to see veterinarian Dr. Wayne Gilchrist arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

Gilchrist owns Companion Animal Care Clinic in Shelby Township with his wife who is also a veterinarian at the same clinic.

Gilchrist is accused in a violent attack on one of his dogs at his home in early October. The incident was captured on cell phone video by a relative in the house and posted to social media.

"He didn't expect that to be videotaped," said Patolo, adding that what the video also shows is Gilchrist's anger problems.

Gilchrist's defense attorney entered a not guilty on his behalf Friday.

Macomb County Chief Animal Control Deputy Jeff Randazzo testified that in the video, the German Shepherd is trying to hide from Gilchrist, but he pursues him and then acts on the dog violently.

"He also states in video, 'Don't let dog out.' He knows he wants to get his hands on that dog," Randazzo told the court.

Gilchrist's defense attorney told the judge that his client was trying to manage a bad situation after the German Shepherd and another one of his dogs got into a fight.

42nd District Court Judge Jennifer Andary set bond at $25,000, 10%, but not before pointing out that Gilchrist's wife has indicated that he can lose his temper.

Andary set conditions of bond that include no contact with animals and Gilchrist must take a cognitive behavior therapy course.

It was also ordered that three dogs removed from the home shall not be returned, but Gilchrist's attorney seems poised to fight that and also get the cell phone video tossed out, calling it hearsay.

Gilchrist's next court date has not been set.

Companion Animal Care Clinic remained open for appointments Friday. 7 Action News has been unable to reach Gilchrist's wife, Dr. Janine Tryban, for comment.