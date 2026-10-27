LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Halloween decoration meant to bring some spooky fun to the neighborhood is now the center of a police investigation in Lincoln Park.

Someone stole an animatronic Chucky doll right off a woman’s front lawn, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

“I love Michael Myers. I just love, just the fall and just the Halloween atmosphere. I just love it," Denice Greer told 7 News Detroit.

Animatronic Chucky doll stolen from Lincoln Park lawn

Greer said someone tried to dampen her Halloween spirit by stealing one of the neighborhood’s favorite attractions around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

She recalled, “And I heard like a dragging noise. And then I run to the door and I see the person jumping in the big red truck with my animatronic.”

"I've been here almost 20 years, and this is the first time I've been violated," she said.

It may sound like child's play, but Greer filed a police report with Lincoln police for the $300 loss.

She said the display is about more than just Halloween scares. She decorates her lawn every year, and the decorations have become something neighborhood kids look forward to seeing and interacting with.

Greer said, “I do this for the neighborhood because it’s a close-knit neighborhood over here.”

“That’s what gives me the joy. The neighbors that come by and say thank you for putting this out. One of the ladies told me, 'My autistic son loves it. I have to drive by here everyday.' The kids that are blind and deaf, they wanna come by and touch and feel. That’s the joy I get out of it," she explained.

Greer said the thief who tried to steal that joy by stealing the doll was driving a red Dodge RAM pickup truck, and she’s hoping someone recognizes the person or the truck seen in the surveillance video.

“Just bring my Chucky back. It's not for me. Think about the kids that your'e hurting that come by here every year and enjoy the display," she pleaded.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact Lincoln Park police at 313-381-1800.