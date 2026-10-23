ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor City Council has formally adopted a Bill of Rights for people experiencing homelessness.

The resolution outlines protections for unhoused residents, including access to emergency medical care and the ability to use certain public spaces without being targeted because of their housing status.

"I think it's a good thing, it's a compassionate thing, it's a humanistic thing," said David Zuza, who was visiting Ann Arbor on Thursday.

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Ann Arbor adopts bill of rights for people experiencing homelessness

Zuza said he supports the measure and believes the government should work on behalf of all residents.

"I think it's good that government is trying to do something because government should work for all of us," he said.

The newly adopted bill of rights was sponsored by Ann Arbor City Councilwoman Ayesha Ghazi Edwin.

The councilwoman emphasized that existing laws protecting public and private property will continue to be enforced by police.

"It is saying that when enforcement happens, it should focus on the conduct and not someone's housing status," Ghazi Edwin said.

Ghazi Edwin said the city currently offers resources for people experiencing homelessness, including shelter options.

"We have a shelter, unfortunately there's a waitlist, but we have Alpha House," she said. "We have transitional housing, which is shelters, and we have permanent supportive housing."

Some community members say they support the resolution but hope additional resources become available to help people secure stable housing.

"I wish they had more resources and a place to really just be housed where they can live in their own kind of environment," said Darshannie Francis, a University of Michigan student.

Ghazi Edwin said the broader goal of the measure is to ensure people experiencing homelessness are treated with dignity and retain the same rights as anyone else.

"Everyone deserves basic rights to be guaranteed, and losing your home should never mean that you also lose your rights," she said.