ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A beloved piece of Ann Arbor history is set to come down after city leaders voted to demolish the historic West Park Bandshell.

Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved the demolition of the bandshell Tuesday, citing extensive structural problems and mounting repair costs. The open-air stage, which was built in 1938, has been closed since 2021.

For many residents, the decision marks the end of an era.

WATCH: Ann Arbor City Council votes to demolish historic West Park Bandshell, ending nearly 90-year legacy

Ann Arbor City Council votes to demolish historic West Park Bandshell

"I really loved having a venue like this right here in the center of Ann Arbor," said resident Emily Sippola. "This park itself is such a treat and then to be able to have a performance venue, it's just such a gift."

The West Park Bandshell has hosted generations of musicians, community performances, theater productions and local events over the decades.

Ann Arbor District Library The bandshell in 1977.

Sippola said one of her favorite memories was attending a musical theater performance there in 2014.

"It just had a really strong community feel to it," she said. "It's always nice to see local theater and local folks performing."

Another Ann Arbor resident, Jim Mazak, said he's come to the bandshell on multiple occasions to see the Ann Arbor Civic Band perform.

"It's been a staple here for a long time," Mazak said. "It's kind of like West Park and the bandshell going together."

Despite its sentimental value, city officials say the structure's condition has deteriorated significantly.

According to Ann Arbor City Council member Erica Briggs, damage to the foundation has been occurring for nearly two decades due to groundwater issues.

"It's two inches above the groundwater there, so we've had damage for close to 20 years happening in the foundation and we've seen cracks there," Briggs said.

Briggs said experts estimated it would cost at least $2 million to make the bandshell structurally sound. Relocating the structure to another area of the park would cost roughly the same amount.

In addition to the expensive repairs, Briggs said the aging facility no longer meets the needs of many modern performances and events.

"What we found out in talking to folks who do performances is that it doesn't meet the needs of certain modern-day performances," she said.

While supporting the demolition, Briggs acknowledged the emotional impact the decision has had on many residents.

"I live near West Park, and I'm sad to see it go too," she said.

City leaders are now exploring ways to revitalize West Park and attract more community activity in the future.

"People love the park, and what they want to see most is lots of activity here, whether that be through performances or other types of ways that will be a draw," Briggs said.

The demolition is expected to take place within the next seven and a half months.