Ann Arbor family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play is suspected

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play.

Adriana’s father John Davidson tells 7 Action News that he last heard from his daughter on Friday morning when got on Ann Arbor's Public Bus to go to Pioneer High School. When she didn’t return home and didn’t respond to any calls or texts, Davidson reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

"There's definitely some suspicious pieces to this," Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jackson says the Sheriff’s Office obtained public bus video which shows that Adriana came to school Friday but left soon after. Friends say she wasn’t feeling well. The video then shows she came back to school around noon but never went inside. That is the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

One of Adriana's best friends saw her leaving school and texted her "You straight?" Adriana responded "No."

Her cell phone was later discovered on the high school's tennis courts.

"What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn't contact someone," Derrick Jackson questions.

Adriana was last seen wearing a green coat, black Ugg boots, and clear-framed glasses. Her family is asking anyone who knows where she could be to come forward.

"We really just don't know where Addy is at this particular point," Jackson said.

"I know that wherever she's at she's not there willingly," her brother Adam adds.