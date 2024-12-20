Ann Arbor man throws burning scooter out front door after lithium-ion battery catches fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man in Ann Arbor suffered burns to his hands after a scooter caught fire inside his house in the 1000 block of Pontiac Trail on Friday morning.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that firefighters arrived to the scene around 7 a.m. and found the lithium-ion battery scooter on fire in the front yard.

Officials say the man was woken up by smoke detectors inside his home to find a scooter burning just inside the front door. Because it was blocking his only exit, the man grabbed the burning scooter and threw it outside.

The resident reportedly suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation but refused transport to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the scooter was 2 months old with the original battery and no damage. It was not being charged at the time of the fire. Officials say the scooter was apparently not working correctly the day before.

The fire department is warning the public that anytime a lithium-ion battery device is not working correctly, it should be left outside and at least 10 feet from a structure.

They listed these warning signs for devices:



Pungent odors



Discoloration, blistering, bulging, or swelling of the casing



Leaking electrolyte



Heating up and feeling extremely hot to touch



Abnormal popping, hissing or crackling sounds, smoke and fumes



Never touch a swollen or ruptured device or battery with bare hands as the heat and/or chemicals can cause severe burns. Use a tool such as shovel or dust pan.

If a small battery or device starts overheating or is swollen: