Ann Arbor Police investigating 2 sexual assaults that happened within 5 minutes of each other

Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 06:20:45-05

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating 2 sexual assaults that happened within 5 minutes of each other. They are working to determine if the two cases are connected.

According to police, one incident happened in the area of Lake Lila Drive. They say a 22-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop when someone in a white 4-door sedan drove past her, stopped, and then backed up the car. A man then got out, groped her, and tried to pull her into his car. She was able to break free.

That man is described as 5’7, medium build, with a full dark beard in his 20s or 30s.

Five minutes earlier at 4:25 p.m., another young woman says someone in a 4 door sedan pulled alongside her, got out of the car to block her from walking past him on the sidewalk, then groped the 25-year-old. He also exposed and inappropriately touched himself. That suspect is described as a man with short curly hair.

Right now it is unclear if the suspects have been caught or if there are any more victims.

