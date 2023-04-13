Ann Arbor police investigating indecent exposure on public trail

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are on the lookout after another man exposed himself and touched himself in public.

It happened on Tuesday at roughly 6 p.m. in the Eberwhite Woods. It comes less than a week after another man was arrested for exposing and touching himself at a different Ann Arbor park.

“I guess it doesn't surprise me because there are people with mental illness,” resident Allison Stupka said. "It's strange, sad.”

Stupka and her husband walk these woods often and say they’re also concerned about the elementary school that is directly next to the trail.

“It's right next to an elementary school, that’s scary," Stupka said. "Kids have recess right here.”

Ann Arbor police say the suspect is between 25 and 35 years old with short hair who was wearing a hat and gray running shorts. The woman who witnessed it says the man didn't approach her and she quickly left the area.

“Anytime we have an incident that is assaultive in nature or has a sexual component to it, it’s very concerning,” Lt. Bonnie Theil with the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

Theil says it’s not the first indecent exposure case in recent weeks. On Wednesday morning last week, a 61-year-old man was arrested after being found in County Farm Park lying on a picnic table touching himself. Police say that man had a blood-alcohol level of .210. He also had an active warrant for another indecent exposure case in Ypsilanti.

In February, two young women were sexually assaulted by a man near the University of Michigan campus. He groped them, exposed and touched himself. Police have released a sketch of the suspect, but no arrests have been made. Police do not believe that case is related to the the one this week.

“Anytime we have this number of incidents of this nature, it’s very concerning to us,” Theil said.

As police investigate, those who walk these trials will be extra cautious, hoping the man is caught soon.

"I hope they can catch that person,” Stupka said. “I was just thinking today of walking here alone tomorrow morning, but I don't think I will.”

Ann Arbor police say they will be increasing patrols in the area. I you have any information you can contact them at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.