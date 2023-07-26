Ann Arbor police searching for suspect in off-campus groping incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating another groping incident at an off campus apartment.

It happened Monday around 11:50 p.m. at the Willowtree apartment complex off Plymouth Road near the University of Michigan North Campus.

It’s the second groping incident at or near the complex this year and is the ninth sexual assault, groping or indecent exposure incident in Ann Arbor since February. Police have made arrests in nearly all of those the cases, with one suspect responsible for at least five of them.

In the most recent case, police say a 34-year-old woman walking to get her mail was followed and groped by an unknown man. She screamed and the suspect took off.

“It’s crazy to think something like that could happen so close to university,” Willowtree resident and U-M student Jack Brown said.

“We had one back in January, February, so not as surprised as I should be," resident and U-M alum James Sitarski said. "And that really sucks because it’s a nice area."

Back in late February near the bus stop outside the complex, a 22-year-old woman resident was also approached by a man who groped her and tried pulling her toward his car. That suspect was eventually arrested last month for that case and at least four other similar incidents.

Police say the most recent case is unrelated.

“That's even wilder to me that somebody else decided they could get away with it and do it even closer to the apartment building this time,” Sitarski said.

Sitarski says after the first incident, the complex added extra security to patrol during off-hours and sent a notice to residents, many of whom are students.

“There is a ramping up in security, so hopefully that discourages it but apparently not,” Sitarski said.

Police are hoping someone saw something to get this man off the street as well.

"Apparently, we need to do something a bit more drastic to make sure everyone is alright,” Sitarksi said.

If you were a witness or have any information, contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.