Ann Arbor residents voice concerns over proposed sidewalk project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A wave of concern is sweeping through the picturesque Brockman Boulevard as residents grapple with a proposed city project that aims to add sidewalks.

While many appreciate the idea of enhanced pedestrian safety, the potential loss of beloved trees has sparked heated debates among the community.

Nestled in the heart of Ann Arbor, Brockman Boulevard is known for its charming tree-lined streets and vibrant fall colors. However, the city’s plan to install sidewalks in 2026 has led to fears that the character of the beloved neighborhood could be irrevocably altered.

Residents like Bill Sverdkilk, who has lived on Brockman Boulevard for 30 years, are at the forefront of the movement to protect the area’s natural beauty.

“These projects are often done as cheaply as possible, which means taking down trees,” he argued.

Sverdkilk emphasizes that the city’s initiative to increase tree canopy contradicts the removal of trees for sidewalk construction.

While many residents share Sverdkilk’s concerns, others advocate for the sidewalks. A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous believes that sidewalks are essential for safety, especially for pedestrians navigating the streets next to speeding cars.

“The safest thing in my mind would be to get the pedestrians up and out of the streets,” he asserted.

Sverdkilk and his wife Karen Schutle are not against the idea of sidewalks; rather, they are advocating for transparency in the decision-making process.

“We want to save the feel of this neighborhood,” Schutle said, urging the city to consider alternatives that preserve the existing trees while enhancing pedestrian safety.

City officials have acknowledged the residents’ concerns, emphasizing their commitment to developing design solutions that minimize environmental impacts.

A spokesperson for the city sent a statement:

The City’s Vision Zero transportation plan, which was developed with extensive public input and adopted by city council, emphasizes safety and access for people of all ages and abilities. Filing sidewalk gaps was identified in the plan as a way achieve the Vision Zero goal of no deaths or serious injury crashes on Ann Arbor streets. These gaps have been identified and prioritized and staff are working with residents and property owners to fulfill this community priority.



As we begin work, we have found many people are enthusiastic, some have questions and others are opposed because of changes that may or may not happen, especially when it comes to trees. We understand these concerns and questions and are committed to working with folks as we begin to develop design solutions that limit impacts to the local environment and make Ann Arbor a great place to move around, for everyone.

As discussions continue, many residents hope for a compromise that balances the need for pedestrian infrastructure with the preservation of Brockman Boulevard’s unique charm.

“We are not just out to save our street, but want other neighborhoods to be protected from this as well,” Schutle added.

The dialogue surrounding this project reflects a broader trend in urban planning, where community input and environmental preservation are increasingly recognized as vital components of city development.

