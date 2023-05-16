Ann Arbor substitute teacher accused of using the N-word

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor mom is taking a stand against racism and discrimination in the Ann Arbor School district after a substitute teacher called her 13-year-old son a racial slur after the student allegedly used it with another classmate.

"The teacher came up to him, asked him to leave the classroom [and] on the way out of their class she said, 'Why are you using N-word? When you are an N-word," Brittany said.

But the teacher said the actual word the mom says. When they entered the hallway, the retired long-time educator who returned to the district as a substitute allegedly continued to use the inappropriate word.

"You said N-word. I'm saying N-word. So we're just going to keep saying N-word repeatedly [and] used it in front of another staff member in the school. Even after being asked to stop in front of my son, continued it until he was escorted down to the office," Brittany said.

The school district's superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift released a statement to 7 Action News that reads in part: "We take this situation very seriously; all of us are deeply disturbed by the content of the allegations... and we are committed to continuing a full and thorough investigation and are deeply committed to equity and inclusion for each and every student we serve."

Brittany is now hoping other parents in the district will talk to their children about issues of discrimination and racism and report it to school officials.

"You cannot teach another generation to be better than the next if that is your mindset," Brittany said.