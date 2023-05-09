Annapolis middle schooler plan a walk out in support of their suspended principle

(WXYZ) — An overflow of support is coming from students and families at Annapolis Middle School in Dearborn Heights as their revered principal Aaron Mollett is suspended.

"The kids love him. His presence being absent right now is devastating to the students," Natina Brown said.

Adding salt to the wound, there are no answers as to why. Parents tell 7 Action News that they only realized Mr. Mollett was suspended because his email was deactivated. When they questioned the district about it they were told a reasoning requires patience and privacy.

"I reached out to Mr. Mollett and I said, 'I don't know what's going on.' I said, 'And you don't have to say anything, but I support you 100%."

This morning, students are planning to protest by walking out of their classrooms at 11 a.m. and down to the Board of Education.

"The students came up with this idea," Natina Brown said. "My son asked me for permission. I told him I support them 100% because Mr. Mallette is one of those principles that he's not just a part of the students, but he is a part of their family, too."

The district released a statement to 7 Action News saying on Thursday, they placed principal Mollett on paid administrative leave. They add that they are conducting an investigation on the matter but since it's a personal issue, they are not at liberty to discuss details.

"It's wrong and it needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed now," parent Lelynn Wolak said. "These are pandemic children. They have gone through so much. They have relied on that man."