Annual Berkley Days festival not happening in 2025; 'reimagined' festival planned for next year

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Organizers of the Berkley Days festival are pressing pause, announcing that the event will not be happening this year.

For the past two years, we've reported on safety days at the festival, with multiple fights breaking out throughout the large crowd.

Watch below: Fighting teens causing chaos have Berkley Days organizers evaluating its future

Fighting teens causing chaos have Berkley Days organizers evaluating its future

Even with added security measures added last year, there will be no 99th annual Berkley Days in 2025.

The bulletin on the city's website said organizers are planning for an "exciting" and "reimagined" centennial celebration in 2026.

While the association didn't specify the reason behind this year's event not happening, juvenile fights have broken out each of the past two years.

Last year's event was shut down a day early due to the overwhelming safety concerns.

That forced the Berkley City Council in a nearly unanimous vote to adopt a resolution in September that banned carnivals. During the meeting, they said the resolution was not a conversation to end Berkley Days, but create a pathway for change.

“Nobody here wants to have any of their kids injured. It’s always been an event where you could drop off your kid and pick them up later. And parents don’t feel that way anymore. And so, that’s our first concern is everyone’s safety. If it’s not gonna be a safe environment, then we don’t wanna be supporting that," Berkley Det. Lt. Andrew Hadfield told us last year.