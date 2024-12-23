Annual tow truck Christmas parade put smiles on kids' faces at DMC's Children's Hospital

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The annual Light Up The Night Tow Truck Christmas Parade happened Sunday night outside of DMC's Children's Hospital in Detroit.

“This was amazing, seeing all the lights and I was not expecting, it’s amazing how many are out there,” said Michelle Moore of Detroit.

Moore and her two children, C.J. and Miracle watched as more than 200 two trucks from Michigan and Ohio circled around the hospital.

“No one wants to be in the hospital adult or child so this was amazing,” said Moore.

“Very beautiful sight of all the trucks out there,” said Moore’s daughter Miracle.

As the light show happened outside the hospital, some kids got a chance to meet with Santa Claus and other Christmas characters in the hospital lobby.

“We were so stressed out with everything going on and not being home so it was so nice of them to do this,” said Kimberly Bautista of Detroit.

Tayna Gulliver is the person who put on this event started it nine years ago as a way to spread joy to the families having to spend Christmas in the hospital.

“It also holds a special meaning for me because I’ve had… one of three of my kids was hospitalized over a holiday. Some of them were here and some of them were in Ann Arbor,” said Gulliver.

Another person who knows first hand what it’s like to spend the holidays in the hospital is Joey Bushway Jr. from Joey’s towing.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer at 16-year-years old and stayed at DMC’s Children’s Hospital.

“It’s definitely meaningful to me, I come out here every year just because they know my story,” said Bushway Jr.“I love to see all of this every year at the hospital where I was because if they did this when I was here, I would’ve geeked out.”

Gulliver says she will be sure to continue the tradition of the Light of Night Tow Truck Christmas Parade.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see the little kids in the window waving back,” said Gulliver.