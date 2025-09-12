Apple store in Downtown Detroit to open on Friday, Sept. 19

(WXYZ) — The highly anticipated Apple store in Downtown Detroit is set to open on Friday, Sept. 19, according to the Apple website.

Located at 1430 Woodward Ave., on the same block as the Shinola Hotel, the store will open at 5 p.m. Friday.

"Hello, 313. Our brand-new store in downtown Detroit is opening soon. In the heart of a city pulsing with spirit and innovation, we’re proud to build a space where creativity thrives and business takes shape. We can’t wait to see what drives you," a post on the Apple website reads.

According to the website, the store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, through Thursday, Sept. 25.

Watch below: Apple opens first US manufacturing academy in Detroit