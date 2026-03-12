Are pre-made meal kits worth the cost? Shoppers and experts weigh in

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pre-made meal kits — available for delivery or ready to grab at the grocery store — are growing in popularity among busy families and working professionals. But with prices ranging from a few dollars to $20 per meal, shoppers and food experts are divided on whether the convenience is worth the cost.

Prices for pre-made meal food services range from roughly $5 to $15 per meal, depending on the option — whether it's a bake-in-the-oven kit or a do-it-yourself ingredient box delivered to your door. Home Chef meals, for example, are available at Kroger for as little as $5, with larger, family-sized portions running $15 to $20.

Some shoppers say the value is clear.

"Whatever I can do that's simple, I want to do," one shopper said.

"They're already pre-made and it's more timesaving," another shopper said.

Others aren't convinced.

"They're a little pricy," one shopper said.

"It's better to do it yourself," another shopper said.

The debate extends beyond cost to taste and nutrition.

"It would be healthy, probably," one shopper said.

"Too salty," another shopper said.

"I'm lucky, I can afford it. But not with the sodium in there," one shopper said.

Some shoppers say cooking from scratch remains the smarter choice — particularly because it yields leftovers.

"Leftovers is a good thing. You don't have to buy two and three meals when you can just made a whole casserole and feed your family," one shopper said.

David Ortega, a food economist and professor at Michigan State University, says the price of meal kits reflects more than just the food itself.

"For a lot of those meals and services, you're paying for more than just the meal. You're paying for a service," Ortega said.

Ortega says grocery prices have risen 25% over the past five years — a trend that has driven up the cost of meal kits as well — and he cautions that relief is unlikely.

"Very rarely do food prices ever come down," Ortega said.

He advises consumers to comparison shop to find the best value.

"Shop around in your local area to see who's offering the best deal. I think that's going to pay off," Ortega said.

In metro Detroit, services like Wandering Gourmet are catering to customers who want locally sourced meals without the time commitment of cooking. Executive Chef Nick Skvarce says the appeal is in the flexibility.

"It's fully customizable for whatever they want," Skvarce said.

Elizabeth Engel, owner of Wandering Gourmet, says the service draws a wide range of customers.

"Busy professionals, families with kids who have a lot going on and we cook for senior citizens," Engel said.

Ready-made meal kits and delivery services have become increasingly mainstream, intensifying competition in the market. But with inflation continuing to squeeze company margins, price increases are likely on the horizon — particularly as grocery costs have surged since the pandemic.

"In some cases, more than 30%, and that's a pretty significant increase," Ortega said.

So are meal kits worth it? That depends on what you're willing to pay for convenience and how much you'd like to spend on higher-end ingredients. Keep in mind that meal kit prices will likely rise alongside the cost of groceries.

