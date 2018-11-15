An armed robbery on Detroit's east side didn't go as expected when a victim decided to fight back late Monday night.

Police say a botched armed robbery turned deadly when two robbers approached a man on Annott Street demanding cash. The victim was able to wrestle the gun away from one of the suspects -- killing one armed suspect and wounding the other.

Officers say there was a third person involved, who they believe may have planned the attempted robbery. But authorities are not releasing names at this time.

Right now, the two surviving suspects are in police custody and the victim is cooperating with police.