Army veteran teaches how to avoid danger with 'Detroit Urban Survival Training'

FERNDALE (WXYZ) — "Our training system shows you how to create peace peacefully as a regular person, not a person who wants to fight," said Dale Brown, founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training.

Brown, who is trained in martial arts, says he combines his military background along with his experience with in the law that he obtained as a private investigator to help people steer clear of violent encounters that can often be avoided in cities and suburbs.

"We get people that want to learn how to survive. They don't want to be a victim of crime. They want to effectively know how to defend themselves and their family members, but they don't want to actually get in fights, have violence, if they can help it," Brown said.

Brown said situations that might not be negative can quickly unravel into violence by one's approach to someone.

Brown offers the first hour of training at no cost, Monday through Friday, from 6 pm to 7pm.

"We're an organization that really teaches people essentially how not to kill. It's an anti-kill philosophy here," said Brown who encourages families to attend his training courses.

"What's very important is how to project your body language so that violent predators don't approach you because they don't perceive you to be a good opportunity to victimize."

