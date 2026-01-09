Art program helps people with disabilities discover hidden talents in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — For some, art is a hobby. But for a group in Brighton, it's a pathway to possibility.

Work Skills Corporation is proving that a paintbrush, canvas or even a handful of beads can become tools of transformation — helping people with disabilities discover talents they never knew they had.

"I should have found this work sooner," said Michelle Acevedo, creative arts director for Work Skills Corporation.

Acevedo has spent 11 years doing a job she describes as magical. Her work is like a canvas, painting creative pathways for people with varying disabilities and little by little, chipping away at personal challenges, making what may feel impossible, possible.

"I think you can paint. Everyone can pick up a brush and paint something," Acevedo said.

Dominic Freni likes to paint. For the past few months, he's been armed with brushes, beads or buttons, painting lush landscapes among friends and family.

"Keeps my mind going," Freni said. "Being around the teachers and people and stuff."

He creates art alongside friends like Emily Meredith, who's painting colorful patterns on a lion.

"This program is beautiful and the people are beautiful," Meredith said. "People who have disabilities have different ways of doing things."

Sam Hatt has found the program transformative.

"My world has opened up a lot more compared to the shell that I once had," Hatt said. "I love seeing them and seeing them happy… and they in return love seeing me."

The program creates a supportive environment where participants encourage each other.

"Everyone in here really supports everyone else," Acevedo said. "Like all of a sudden, you might have someone who's non-verbal just start talking to someone."

"It really inspires me," Freni said.

This is just one of many initiatives the nonprofit has offered for the past 60 years — helping those with mental or physical barriers find work. Everything being made goes on display for purchase.

"It's the best thing ever to see them get their checks... especially the first check they get," Acevedo said.

"Thank you very much for this program… it might even inspire other people all across America," Meredith said.

"I love everyone here like they're family," Acevedo said.

The program is leaving a lasting mark on the people it serves, proving that creativity can open doors one brushstroke at a time.

