As Amazon ensures packages get to customers, here's how to avoid porch pirates

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over the next couple of weeks as Christmas gets closer, an estimated 130,000 packages a day will go in and out of the Amazon Delivery Center in Canton.

Behind the scenes, employees and Amazon partners worked together to keep the process moving in what’s referred to as the “final mile” on Wednesday.

WXYZ

The journey of an Amazon package has several steps and the delivery station is the last mile of the ordering process.

“Just maintaining the constant balance of flow,” site lead Erika Keeling said. During a high-volume event such as what we call 'peak,' we double and increase our flow and capacity.”

Related video: Woman has packages snatched off porch at different times on same day

Porch thieves on the prowl, homeowners concerned about holiday packages

Packages start on a semitruck early in the morning where they are unloaded and then taken into the facility to be sorted and scanned.

“Right now, we do have an additional cycle to keep up with customer demand,” Keeling said.

WXYZ

Packages are then placed in designated areas for driver associates to locate , scan and load onto their trucks.

WXYZ

Thomas Suchowolec, who drives for an Amazon delivery partner, says he always pays attention to the details in the drivers note from customers. Keeling has some suggestions for making sure the package is delivered successfully:



Amazon’s Map Tracking showing delivery window and location

Utilizing an Amazon locker near you

Asking the driver to use hidden drop-off locations to keep them out of view

Sharing tracking with a friend or neighbor

Key In-Garage Delivery

WXYZ

Once items are off the Amazon truck and in their designated delivery locations, their security is left up to the customer.

The Troy Police Department has seen a number of reports of porch pirates stealing packages in the past couple of months.

Related video: What you can do to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the Holiday Season

What you can do to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the Holiday Season

Police Community Service Sgt. Ben Hancock advised people not to let packages sit.

“It’s a variety of ways they’re getting taken. People are still dressing up as delivery drivers for Amazon, UPS or FedEx, and people are also potentially following trucks around because within less than just five minutes of a package getting delivered, they’re being taken,” Hancock said.

WXYZ

Hancock added that usually unless an arrest is made, the items are not found.

“Our detectives are actively working the cases trying to track down the individuals who are doing this,” Hancock said.

