As Detroit police search for suspects in pot shop break-in, could federal law change?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Chevrolet SUV was used as a battering ram in a break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Detroit. Surveillance video outside Cloud Cannabis on Mack Avenue captured the vehicle slamming into the side of the brick building as masked men ran inside, stealing what appears to be two safes.

Detroit police wouldn’t disclose what exactly was stolen or how much but released photos of four men and a getaway car that they say are responsible for the heist.

“It’s a shame,” said Nick Hannawa, the chief legal counsel for Puff Cannabis Company. “We don't want to see that happen to anybody in this industry.”

Hannawa points out that business like Puff and Cloud are cash-only businesses and are forced to have lots of cash on hand due to federal laws.

“Due to the fact that marijuana is not federally legal, we are unable to accept debit cards or credit cards because federal financial institutions are not allowed to participate in this business,” Hannawa said. “There’s always a high risk of theft and different kinds of crimes that can occur when people know that these businesses have a lot of cash on hand.”

Cannabis companies have to rely on local banks, credit unions and armored vehicles to make deposits. Outside the Puff location in Madison Heights, there's visible around-the-clock security. Cloud also had security on hand during the break-in, but Detroit police say as the SUV slammed into the building, two armed men surprised the guard on duty, stealing his keys and phone.

“If someone wants to get their hands in the cookie jar, they know where to come find it,” Hannawa said.

Earlier this year after charging a dozen people for over 20 dispensary break ins-across Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged Congress to pass the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis companies to use federal banking, saying in part: “Without access to traditional banking, the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals.”

In the last few months, the bill has made progress in the Senate but still has a long way to go. So while Detroit police search for the suspects, business owners around the industry hope the bill will soon become law.

“It's only a matter of time before the regulators realize they have to do something about it, and that’s passing the SAFER Banking act,” Hannawa said. “Allow these businesses to act as the legal businesses that they are.”

If you know anything about the suspects in the break-in, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

