'As lost as everybody else.' Brother of suspect in Troy hospital garage shooting says family is shocked

(WXYZ) — The brother of the man charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Corewell Beaumont Hospital parking garage in Troy last week spoke exclusively with 7 News Detroit anchor Simon Shaykhet today.

In the wake of the chaos that unfolded, he’s sharing a new message he wants the community to hear.

"As an older brother, of course, it hurts. It hurts to see this. It hurts to see his image as portrayed, and seeing my brother, the one that I know. When I think of him, I see the laughing and the fun. The jokes. Seeing him portrayed as a monster, which is not true,” said Anton Paljusevic.

Anton is the older brother of Robert Paljusevic and says his 21-year-old brother is nothing like how he’s been depicted by police.

"The truth is he’s awesome. He’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet. Quiet. He’s always been a hard worker,” said Anton.

I asked, "given what’s been shared and what we’ve seen happen in court, what do you want people to know about your brother now?”

Anton responded, "we're as lost as everybody else. I just want to say prayers to everybody. Not just these two people that were mentioned, but every single person affected by this. We’re happy everyone in the community is safe. Our hospital is safe.”

Robert Paljusevic is currently charged with assault with intent to murder, he's also facing illegal firearms charges. Prosecutors say he was upset the victim, a co-worker and former friend, did not invite him to a family funeral.

Police say the victim who survived was shot in the arm inside a parking garage in an event that triggered a lockdown.

All that has unfolded is stunning to Anton’s family.

"It’s been hard. It’s been tough. My mom has been, you know, a mother is affected the most,” said Anton.

As of now, police are working to recover the gun in this case. At the same time, Anton also tells me, among the things he wants people to know, is that his younger brother had a heart of gold and wanted to help others when he entered the field of health care.

"My mother is in health care. This is the number one thing, this is why he joined. He loved helping people.”

Prosecutors say the accused shooter remains locked up at the Oakland County Jail. He is jailed without bond.

