LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lyon Township is working to transform its downtown area as its population has surged from 14,500 residents in 2010 to approximately 25,000 today, creating both opportunities and challenges for the growing community.

The township shared ambitious plans in 2022 to develop a walkable downtown district in the historic New Hudson area, aiming to meet the need of a growing community and beautify the space.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

As Lyon Township grows, work continues on downtown development to create walkable community

New businesses are joining the downtown footprint including Men Bake Cookies that's owned by Mike Skyring. What started as birthday cookies for his daughter during the beginning of COVID-19 has evolved into a storefront in the historic downtown area.

"Everything fell into place. I found this spot. It was a great location and here we are," Skyring said.

WXYZ

The Downtown Development Authority has been working for years to build out the area, with Executive Director Amy Allen leading the efforts.

"It's staying the course. We have a vision that we've had for a number of years and as I said, people don't see the work that it takes to get to that finish line," Allen said.

Since 2022, the township has made several improvements including a new 106-space parking lot, enhanced street and signal lighting and the purchase of 3 acres of land that will eventually become a community space for the 25,000 residents to enjoy.

WXYZ

"We definitely are still seeing growth in the area between residential development and business development," Allen said.

However, the rapid growth is receiving mixed feedback from the community. Some longtime residents express concerns about the changes.

"They're bringing the city to the country and a lot of people don't like it, especially me," said Melanie Ramsey, who lives in Lyon Township.

WXYZ

Business owners like Skyring see the potential benefits of increased foot traffic from new subdivisions and apartments.

"The foot traffic and the growth, the subdivisions and all the apartments coming, it'll definitely help business here and all the businesses that are up and down Grand River," Skyring said.

Van Truong, who works in the area at Hope Nails, agrees that more people will benefit local businesses.

"I mean, it just makes downtown, more people, more busier and it's good for all business here," Truong said.

WXYZ

Allen says once construction on the final section of the ring road system is complete, which will divert traffic away from the six-points intersection, residents will see the walkable downtown reality come to fruition in a few years.

First, they have to clear out a nearly 100-year-old drain.

"To get there, we have to support who's here now," Allen said.

Allen says community input and involvement on reimagining the downtown streetscape will begin in 2026.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

