ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich (WXYZ) — As temperatures drop outside, the cost of staying warm inside can quickly add up — but a few simple changes around your home could help keep more money in your pocket this winter.

For homeowners like Rich McHargue, keeping the heating bill under control is a priority. When he and his wife moved into their new home five years ago, they replaced all of the outdated equipment with newer, energy-efficient systems, saving them money in the long run.

See the full story in the video below

As Michigan temperatures drop, simple home fixes could help cut your winter heating bill

"We ended up replacing all of the mechanicals in the whole unit. The hot water tank, the humidifier, the furnace, the central air, the whole 9 yards," McHargue said.

The upgrade has made him feel less stressed when opening his heating bill.

"I am really happy opening those envelopes," McHargue said.

While replacing equipment might be an option, something as simple as turning down your thermostat just one degree could help.

Consumers Energy spokeswoman Megan Kirk told me that a one-degree adjustment could save you money on your next bill.

"A lot of customers don't know but for every degree that you lower your thermostat, you can save up to one to three percent per degree on your bill," Kirk said.

The savings don't stop there. Take a look at your windows and doors — those little gaps letting cold air in could also be letting your money out. Weatherstripping and sealing those drafts can help keep the warm air where it belongs. It's something homeowner Matthew Brown did at his home.

"We also caulked around all the windows and made sure everything was tight and weather stripped everything," Brown said.

The next stop is your furnace. A dirty air filter can make your heating system work harder than it needs to, which adds extra expense to your heating bill.

"The changing of the filter is without a doubt the number one maintenance thing with forced air," said Chris Downs, manager of Creeger Heating and Cooling.

Downs told me homeowners should be replacing their air filters regularly and keeping up with furnace maintenance.

"We typically recommend you change those out every 30 days especially during the height of the season whether that's heating or whether that's cooling. We want to get those changed out as often as possible," Downs said.

Here are some other tips to help lower your next heating bill:



Reverse your ceiling fans to help circulate warm air trapped near the ceiling.

Keep heating vents clear so warm air can flow freely.

Use a programmable thermostat to lower the temperature while you're sleeping or away from home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

