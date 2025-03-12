As the 2026 race for Detroit mayor heats up, here are the candidates so far

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The race in 2026 for Detroit mayor is heating up and it's going to be a unique one.

As of now, candidates include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Council President Mary Sheffield, Councilman Fred Durhal III, Pastor Solomon Kinloch, attorney Todd Perkins, businessman Koel Haashiim, former CEO of THAW and Councilmember Saunteel Jenkins, businessman Jonathan Barlow and activist Rogelio Landin.

On the streets of Detroit, voters are sharing their take on the upcoming mayoral election and how they view the widening race.

“One. Make housing affordable. For example, like in the Cass Corridor,” one voter said.

“Help the people. That’s all I’m looking for,” another voter said.

Issues such as economic development, public safety, transportation, housing, neighborhoods and ensuring a level playing field are among those voters say they want to see prioritized.

“For me, it’s always combination of history and then current platform. Someone who will speak directly to the neighborhoods in Detroit and who will understand the needs of native Detroiters are different than the needs of transplants,” a voter said.

Today, I talked to Karen Dumas, the former communications director for former Mayor Dave Bing. Dumas now does political consulting.

“They’re going to have to do more than just spend money to allow us to see them on billboard and on commercials. They’re going to have to connect with residents,” Dumas said.

She believes opinions differ as to what’s at stake, and this race is unique without the current mayor seeking another term at city hall.

“A lot of people want Detroit to return to Detroiters. I think people feel as though they’ve lost a lot of what makes Detroit special. And that they also feel that they don’t have representation or access to the things being promoted as accomplishments or assets of the city,” Dumas said.

Looking ahead, another voter told us they plan to support the candidate they feel is most truthful even when it comes to having difficult conversations as to the city’s past, present and future.

“Be honest and true, and don’t lie. That’s all I got to say and then, you’ll be alright with me. I might even vote for you,” a voter said.

Dumas says with some Detroiters divided on the direction the city should take, she hopes voters hear more from each candidate in the near future.

