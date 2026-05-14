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As walleye run continues, here are the rules Detroit River, Lake St. Clair & more

Walleye run Detroit river 2023
WXYZ
Walleye run Detroit river 2023
Posted

(WXYZ) — Walleye season is in full swing across metro Detroit, with anglers taking to the waters along eastern Michigan to fish.

Related: Northern Michigan anglers caught overfishing walleye from Detroit River

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has limits for all four bodies of water in the metro Detroit area for walleye sport fishing. Those bodies are Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River, the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

On top of Michigan limits, there are also limits for those in Canadian waters on the rivers and lakes, and Ohio waters on Lake Erie.

Watch below: Walleye run begins on the Detroit River

Walleye run underway on the Detroit River

Those limits are updated each year on May 1 and run through the following April. Below are the current regulations.

St. Clair River and Lake St. Clair - Michigan regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • 15" minimum size limit
  • Three rods per angler

St. Clair River and Lake St. Clair - Ontario regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • No size limit
  • Two lines/boat angler (Lake St. Clair)

Detroit River - Michigan regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • 15" minimum size limit
  • Three rods per angler

Detroit River - Ontario regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • No size limit
  • One line per angler

Lake Erie - Michigan regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • 15" minimum size limit
  • Three rods per angler

Lake Erie - Ontario regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • No size limit
  • Two lines/boat angler

Lake Erie - Ohio regulations

  • Six fish per day
  • Open all year
  • 15" minimum size limit
  • Three rods per angler

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