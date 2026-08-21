Assumption Greekfest brings food, music, dancing and Greek heritage to metro Detroit this weekend

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Assumption Greekfest is back this weekend, bringing three days of food, music, dancing and Greek tradition to the border of St. Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe Woods.

The festival runs Friday afternoon through Sunday evening, and volunteers have been hard at work getting everything ready for a busy weekend — setting up food, tents and grounds before the celebration begins.

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DraftAssumption Greekfest brings food, music, dancing and Greek heritage to metro Detroit this weekend.

Greek Fest Co-Chair George Dallas said the event has something for everyone.

"The atmosphere, the music, the food, the desert, our taverna," Dallas said.

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From Greek favorites and homemade pastries to music and dancing, church tours and activities for kids, the festival draws a wide crowd. Olympians Emilea Zingas and her skating partner Vadym Kolesnik will also be at Greekfest for a meet and greet.

"Bring the whole family over here," Dallas said.

Philoptochos President Lydia Villeneuve said the bake sale will be stocked with a wide variety of homemade Greek treats.

"They will see a variety of Greek Patries from baklava, traditional, kadayif, galaktoboureko, which are custard rolls," Villeneuve said.

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Parishioners have also been busy setting up marketplace displays ahead of the opening. Maria Zingas, who was arranging her display, said the event holds personal meaning for her.

"It's special to my heart. It's part of my design world and I enjoy doing it," Zingas said.

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Fellow parishioner Lou Pavledes said the festival is a highlight of the year.

"We look forward to the festival. It's a nice community event," Pavledes said.

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For the volunteers and organizers behind the scenes, the festival represents far more than a weekend of food and fun. Dallas said it is an opportunity to share something meaningful with the broader community.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us like I said to share our heritage to have something for the community something that our neighbors look forward too," Dallas said.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit assumptionfestival.com.

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