At Dakota Bakery in West Bloomfield Township, 34-year-old Sam Morris has a title he wears proudly: baker.

Nearly six years into the job, Morris knows the routine — rolling dough, scooping cookies and getting the next batch ready. With Hanukkah around the corner, he's also taking care of the regulars.

"Are you going to be able to get me a challah for the holidays?" Customer Linda Cole asked.

"I promise," Morris said.

It's just one of many reasons this neighborhood bakery gets a lot of love. Bakery manager Josh White said part of what makes the place special are the people working behind the counter.

I asked White how many people with special needs are working there.

"I believe, seven to eight right now that are working in the bakery," White said.

That's almost half of the staff — and it's by design. Friendship Circle, a nonprofit serving people with special needs, owns Dakota Bakery, creating a path from vocational training to employment.

For Morris' father, Michael Morris, that opportunity is priceless.

"It means everything to us. The Friendship Circle has been a miracle for us. We never thought that Sam would have any kind of meaningful employment, and when he's here, he's in his element," Michael Morris said.

Sam Morris was diagnosed with autism at 3.

"High functioning doesn't hold me, never holds me back," Morris said.

Vocational Program Manager Rebecca Schroeder said that through Friendship Circle, Morris and many others with special needs learn skills in various fields, reassuring the community that everyone matters.

"So there are a lot of tasks that we do each day, and they're all different. Usually starts with challah, so we're doing rolls every day. But anywhere from ribbon cookies to scooping cookies, baking even more bread. We end the day with cleaning tasks and just kind of a wrap up of the day, but we get a lot done here. Independent employment is the goal, whether that's internal or external," Schroeder said.

When I asked Morris whether he had found his passion and true calling, his answer was immediate.

"I sure have," Morris said.

White said Morris is exactly the kind of employee any business would want.

"He comes in, he sees what needs to be done, and he goes right to it. Honestly, he's a perfect employee. I would hire 100 Sams," White said.

For Michael Morris, watching his son thrive brings one overwhelming feeling.

"Just joy. Just pure, unadulterated joy and gratitude," Michael Morris said.

To learn more about Dakota Bakery and Friendship Circle, visit www.friendshipcircle.org/dakotabread.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

