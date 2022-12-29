At least 1 dead after home sets fire in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one person is dead after a home set fire in Detroit. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters then attempted to enter the home but due to the conditions they were pulled back. Soon after, the house fully collapsed.

According to the DPD commander on scene, police are currently working to recover at least one other person from the home. At least two other people are also expected to be stuck inside the debris.

More than one fatality is possibly with this fire, police say.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.