At least 1 killed in crash after police chase in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — At least one person is dead following a police chase in Livingston County last night.

The crash involved as many as three vehicles, leaving a trail of debris down Old US-23.

The crash shut down Old US-23 near Spencer in Brighton Township for most of the night.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff, Brighton city police started the chase, but Sheriff's deputies were also involved.

A medical examiner vehicle did show up, so we can confirm there's at least one fatality. At this time, we don't know how many others are injured, the severity of those injuries, and how many people were in the vehicles at the time of this crash.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that around 11:40 p.m. last night, they assisted with a chase initiated by Brighton Police.

From what we can see, we do believe there are three vehicles involved. Those are a white, smaller sports car with heavy front-end damage, a metallic, possibly silver minivan with airbags deployed, and possibly a Sedan, which sustained the most damage, ending up on its roof.

The debris field spanned over a quarter mile, with police shutting down South Old US Highway 23 from Spencer Road to Larchmore Drive. As of 6 a.m., crews were still cleaning it up and clearing the road.

At this time, it's still unclear which or how many of these vehicles were actually involved in the Brighton Police chase, and how many were innocent bystanders. We're also hoping to learn why this chase started to begin with, or how long this stretch will be closed.