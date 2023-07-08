At vigil, family vows to build legacy in honor of young Wynter Cole-Smith

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A vigil brought the family of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith to the east side of Detroit Friday night for prayers and love.

Organizers say the event was also meant to take a stand against domestic violence and child abuse.

“We want to start a scholarship and name a street after Wynter,” grandmother Sharen Eddings said.

Eddings has been on television throughout the week asking for the public to help, but Friday night, her heart was broken over the murder of her 2-year-old granddaughter.

“She was my burst of joy and brought light. We are really grateful we got a chance to know her and she will always be remembered,” she said.

Among those speaking at the large event was Detroit activist Oliver Gantt. He spoke about the need for watching over one another’s children.

“I’m a grandfather and when I saw a picture of that beautiful baby, I saw one of my own granddaughters. I’m definitely impacted,” Gantt said.

For Eddings, there's also a strong sense of anger toward the defendant accused of kidnapping resulting in death.

“He wasn’t scared, but you guys helped us knock that smile off his face. And I know I’m not supposed to say that,” she added.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison also attended the vigil with other members of law enforcement.

“This is exactly what we need as a community. We need to be together as one. That’s one of the things our One Detroit violence reduction partnership is about, coming together with law enforcement and the community,” Ison said.

Wynter’s grandmother says Rashad Trice, the suspect in the case, was able to destroy so many lives with his actions on Sunday night. He’s also accused of stabbing Wynter’s mother and remains behind bars.

Now that federal charges have been added, he could potentially face the death sentence if convicted.