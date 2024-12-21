Attorney Todd Perkins says he's exploring run for Detroit mayor

(WXYZ) — Prominent attorney Todd Perkins has confirmed to 7 News Detroit that he’s exploring a run for Detroit mayor.

"I’ll form an exploratory committee to take the temperature of the people of Detroit. It is something that I am considering, but I want to hear from the people. This City deserves strong, bold leadership and new focus. I’ll give my decision by MLK’s Birthday," Perkins said in a statement.

In November, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he will not seek a fourth term as mayor, setting up an open race for 2025.