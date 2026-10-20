GROSSE POINTE PARK, MICH: A popular brewery in Grosse Pointe Park is calling it quits.

Atwater in the Park, known for its craft beer and its unique location inside a former church, is closing.

For years, the brewery at the corner of Lakepointe and Kercheval has been a familiar stop in Grosse Pointe Park. It's been a place to grab a beer, catch up with friends, or enjoy a night out. But now that chapter is coming to an end.

Atwater in the Park brewery in Grosse Pointe Park is closing its doors

Atwater in the Park has been a staple in Grosse Pointe Park for over a decade. For customers who have made it part of their routine, it's news they didn't expect.

"A little shocked," said Atwater in the Park customer Dave Ferguson.

Ferguson works just down the street from the brewery and says Atwater in the Park was the go-to spot with co-workers after work.

"The outdoor patio was the draw for me," Ferguson said.

"We would frequently use this as a meeting spot after to go over our day this and that watch a sporting event whatever is on out there on a day like today where it's absolutely gorgeous," Ferguson said.

Grosse Pointe Park resident Jessica Brown found out about the closure Monday night.

"My husband saw it last night on Facebook and we were just sharing that disappointment of one of our places we've gone to for a long time closing down," Brown said.

What makes this place different from other breweries is the building itself. Once a church, it was transformed into a brewery complete with a German-style beer garden. It brought new life to an old building and became part of the neighborhood along the way.

"We live right nearby so on Friday we can hear it from our house. We can hear the live music. The inside is awesome. The outside is awesome too," said Grosse Pointe Park resident William Malloy.

The closure also comes after changes involving the Atwater brand. Earlier this year, plans were announced to bring the brewery back under local ownership from Tilray Brands.

I reached out to Tilray Brands for comment, and they did not get back to me before deadline.

Jon Cotton, who owns the property, tells me that Tilray Brands did not re-sign their lease in September and mutually agreed to keep the location open until Friday.

As for right now, what will replace Atwater in the Park is still unclear.

Atwater in the Park released a statement on social media:

"One Last Cheers, Grosse Pointe Park To our neighbors, regulars and friends: With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that Friday, October 23, will be our final day at Atwater in the Park. Before we close our doors, we're inviting you to join us for a farewell party to celebrate the memories we've made together and the community that made this place special.

Whether you've been joining us for years or only recently found your favorite spot here, thank you for making us part of your lives. To our team, thank you for the hard work, hospitality, and care you've brought to this place every day.

Stop by, share a favorite memory, show the team some love, and help us give this chapter a proper send-off. We'd love to thank you in person."

"It will be missed. I hope somebody else takes it over that they keep it something similar," Ferguson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

