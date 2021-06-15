'Auto Centric' outdoor event coming to Pontiac, Motor Bella kicks off in September with brands including Big 3 and Toyota

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — In September the M1 course will be filled with thousands of people and performance cars on the track for the first-ever Motor Bella event.

Organizers describe the event as ‘auto-centric'.

“There will be an opportunity to ride in an electric cars. There may be an opportunity to ride in autonomous vehicle. There will be an opportunity to ride in performance vehicle with professional drivers,” said chairman of the event, Doug North.

It will take place on an 87-acre lot with a 1.5 miles track and an events center.

North says almost 40 different international brands will attend the event.

“Certainly Ford and GM have committed to having vehicles here. As well as Toyota,” he adds.

Car enthusiasts say there are ready.

“Seeing new cars, seeing what’s the next dream car to get,” said Stephen Joe.

Organizers say this event is not replacing the North American International Auto Show. They say it was created to be an outdoor addition to the experience.

The Detroit Auto Dealer Association will also host another event before Motor Bella called The Motor City Bar Crawl.

There’s a charity gala scheduled to raise money for local organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

“We really look at this as continuing to develop what our heritage is all about,” North adds.

