Auto suppliers begin taking a hit from the UAW strike

(WXYZ) — We're nearly a week into the United Auto Workers union strike against the Big Three automakers, and the ripple effect is taking hold.

Layoffs are happening now at other plants and auto suppliers, with the tally up to about 3,000 people across the country.

It comes as more Big Three plants could be called to strike as soon as tomorrow.

Dozens of workers joined a practice picket outside of the Chrysler Tech Center in Auburn Hills on Wednesday.

UAW President Shawn Fain has set a new deadline for automakers to put offers on the table more in line with union demands. That deadline is Friday at 12 p.m.

We're expected to get a little more insight on the strike on Thursday as auto industry experts will discuss the status of the UAW union, the impact of the strike and what else could come.

Hundreds of auto suppliers for the Big Three are now feeling the effect of the strike. 650 people who build Ford Bronco seats for Lan Manufacturing and Magna in Southwest Detroit are laid off. 2,000 people at the Fairfax Assembly in Kansas City and 350 in Granite City, Illinois. The list could grow.

"If we have to strike more, close more, then we'll do that," one worker said.

"I'd like to see us get back to work so those other suppliers get back to work, and uplift this economy," another worker said.