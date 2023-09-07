LIVE BLOG: UAW strikes Detroit's Big Three in historic move

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union is now striking against Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The contract expired Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Here's a live blog of the latest developments:

September 15, 2023

5 p.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the rally in front of the UAW-Ford Heritage Center in Downtown Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at UAW rally on first day of strike

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at UAW rally on first day of strike

4:27 p.m.

Ford has released a statement saying the strike has already affected operations at the Michigan Assembly Plant where workers in two departments walked off the job last night. The statement says workers in areas that were not called to the picket line by the union have been laid off because components they make cannot be completed by the paint department, one of the striking units.

The statement reads as follows:

Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy will have knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint has directly impacted the operations in other parts of the facility. Approximately 600 employees at Michigan Assembly Plant’s body construction department and south sub-assembly area of integrated stamping were notified not to report to work Sept. 15. This is not a lockout. This layoff is a consequence of the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint departments, because the components built by these 600 employees use materials that must be e-coated for protection. E-coating is completed in the paint department, which is on strike.





2:27 p.m.

UAW President Shawn Fain released the following statement in response to President Biden's Friday address:

Last night we launched a historic strike at three major Big Three facilities after Ford, GM, and Stellantis each failed to offer a fair contract to our 150,000 autoworkers.

For six weeks, the companies have had our economic demands. For six weeks, they chose not to get down to business. They squandered the time we had, and once again want to blame the workers for their mistakes and mismanagement.

We agree with Joe Biden when he says “record profits mean record contracts.” We don’t agree when he says negotiations have broken down. Our national elected negotiators and UAW leadership are hard at work at the bargaining table. Our members and allies are standing strong at the picket lines. Anyone who wants to stand with us can grab a sign and hold the line.

The companies and the media want to use fear tactics about how we’re going to wreck the economy. We’re not going to wreck the economy.

The truth is we are going to wreck the billionaire economy.Working people are not afraid. You know who’s afraid? The corporate media is afraid. The White House is afraid. The companies are afraid.Today we’re rallying with our members. Tomorrow, we expect to be at the bargaining table. All three companies have received a comprehensive counteroffer from our union, and we await their response. So we’ll keep fighting for justice for the working class while the Big Three keep price-gouging the American consumer, ripping off the American taxpayer, and shortchanging the American worker.

Enough is enough. It’s time to Stand Up.

2:11 p.m.

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA)has provided guidance for UAW workers on strike.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says striking workers may qualify for temporary benefits through the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

The following resources are available to assist workers:



This guide to applying for benefits.

Online coaching sessions for first-time applicants.

Networking opportunities for workers of underserved backgrounds.

Assistance with resetting MiWAM passwords.

For login help or other assistance, call 866-500-0017.

"Workers who were laid off or assigned reduced hours are encouraged to connect with Michigan Works! to learn about the services available to them," Michigan UIA said.

Workers can also call Michigan WORKS by calling 800-285-WORKS or visit their website.

12:20 p.m.

President Joe Biden speaks about strike at Big 3

President Joe Biden addressed the country Friday following the UAW's strike at the Big 3.

"In the past decade, auto companies have seen record profits, including the last years, because of the extraordinary skills and sacrifices of the UAW workers. Those record profits have not been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers," President Biden said.

In his address, he urged automakers, who have had record profits, to "go further" with contract talks.

"Record corporate profits, which they have, should be shared by record contracts for the UAW," Biden said.

Biden said he will send two White House senior advisors, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and Senior Advisor Gene Sperling, to Detroit in the coming days to assist with negotiations.

10 a.m.

The UAW is holding a solidarity rally on Friday evening at the UAW-Ford National Programs Center along Jefferson Ave.

People are expected to arrive at 4 p.m. with the program beginning at 5 p.m. UAW President Shawn Fain and Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to be among the speakers at the rally.

WXYZ will livestream the rally starting at 5 p.m.

8:00 a.m.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, just hours after the UAW went on strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford.

Barra said she is "extremely disappointed and frustrated we're on strike," and said the last offer GM made to the union was a "very strong offer."

That offer, according to Barra, was a record offer to the union and included wage increases of up to 20% over the life of the contract.

Barra also talked about her executive compensation package and profit-sharing checks that went to GM workers last year, and how they're working in the transition to electric vehicles.

The UAW is targeting plants for strikes, and right now, Barra said the Wentzville plant in Missouri is the GM plant on strike. That plant produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, two mid-size pickup trucks, and a cargo vehicle, which GM said has high demand.

She was asked if they will be back at the bargaining table on Friday

"We're there now, we're ready and want to get back to it. We want to problem-solve and get people back to work as quickly as possible," Barra said.

12:52 a.m.

General Motors issued the following statement regarding the strike at the Missouri plant:

“The UAW has informed GM that they are on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri as of 11:59 PM. We are disappointed by the UAW leadership's actions, despite the unprecedented economic package GM put on the table, including historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the U.S. In the meantime, our priority is the safety of our workforce.”

UAW President Shawn Fain also marched with striking workers outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant overnight.

UAW President Shawn Fain marches with striking workers

12:30 a.m.

Dave Zoia from auto publication WardsAuto joined 7 Action News late Thursday night and early Friday morning to discuss the strike and what we could expect.

Talking with automotive expert as UAW begins to strike

12:15 a.m.

UAW members from three targeted auto plants have walked out and begun striking. 7 Action News crews spoke with workers outside of plants in Wayne and Toledo, Ohio.

UAW workers officially go on strike at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

UAW workers walk out on strike at Stellantis Toledo Assembly Plant

12:01 a.m.

Stellantis issued the following statement after the contract deadline passed:

"We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership's refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers. We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company."

September 14, 2023

11:59 p.m.

The United Auto Workers union contract deadline has now officially passed with no sign of a deal with any of Detroit’s Big Three automakers: General Motors, Stellantis and Ford.

The deadline for a new contract was 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The UAW is now striking the Big Three in a historic move.

Late Thursday, UAW President Shawn Fain identified the following plants as initial strike targets, instructing workers to walk out after the deadline:

GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 (Missouri)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 (Ohio)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only, Local 900 (Michigan)

10:47 p.m.

Ford issued a statement saying the UAW presented a counterproposal to the automaker a few hours from the contract deadline.

"Unfortunately, the UAW’s counterproposal tonight showed little movement from the union’s initial demands submitted Aug. 3. If implemented, the proposal would more than double Ford’s current UAW-related labor costs, which are already significantly higher than the labor costs of Tesla, Toyota and other foreign-owned automakers in the United States that utilize non-union-represented labor," the statement read in part.

It ended with: "Ford remains absolutely committed to reaching an agreement that rewards our employees and protects Ford’s ability to invest in the future as we move through industry-wide transformation."

Read the full statement here.

10 p.m.

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain outlined the plant targets for Thursday night as part of their “Stand Up Strike” strategy if a deal is not reached.

The contract deadline between the UAW and the Big Three is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The targets are:



GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 (Missouri)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 (Ohio)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only, Local 900 (Michigan)

"If we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table," said Fain on Thursday evening.

UAW President Shawn Fain lists plant targets for possible strike against Big Three

8:58 p.m.

We're about an hour away from UAW President Shawn Fain's scheduled Facebook Live where he's expected to lay out the plant targets to kick off the "Stand Up Strike" strategy if a deal is not reached before the deadline.

2:56 p.m.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to the GM Manufacturing Team that they put another proposal on the table this morning as the UAW contract deadline quickly approaches.

“We know a strong GM is important to all of us. We are working with urgency and have proposed yet another increasingly strong offer with the goal of reaching an agreement tonight. Remember: we had a strike in 2019 and nobody won," wrote Barra in the letter.

They outlined the offer below:

12:21 p.m.

Teamsters stand with UAW

Teamsters union pledges solidarity with UAW workers amid potential strike.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Teamsters president Sean M. O’Brien said, “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the carhaul industry, stand in solidarity with the United Auto Workers to get the best contract possible from America’s biggest automakers. Just as the Teamsters saw at UPS, record profits at any company must result in record contracts for the workers who make those profits possible."

O'Brien added “Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors have a choice to make about the kind of companies they want to become. Do not go down the wrong road. Do not attempt to divide or cast aside dedicated union families who have given their lives to building a resilient American auto industry. All UAW International Union members deserve respect at work and dignity in retirement. They deserve strong wages in a new contract that rewards them for everything they do for the Big Three and to keep this country moving."

“You can be sure there is no division in America’s labor movement today. And you are urged to remember that Teamsters don’t cross picket lines.”

11:21 a.m.

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to go live on Facebook again tonight at 10 p.m. to outline plant targets for a potential strike after the contract deadline. It's part of the "Stand Up Strike" strategy the UAW outlined on Wednesday afternoon, where they are preparing to strike the Big Three but at a limited number of targeted locations. Based on how the bargaining is going, Fain said they could announce more locals to stand up and strike. He said the locals that aren't called to strike would maintain "a constant strike readiness" as they work under an expired agreement.

September 13, 2023

7:45 p.m.

All three automakers released statements after UAW President Shawn Fain went live on Facebook for an update Wednesday night.

UAW strike strategy: Union president says members will take action if necessary

General Motors:

“We continue to bargain directly and in good faith with the UAW and have presented additional strong offers. We are making progress in key areas that we believe are most important to our represented team members. This includes historic guaranteed annual wage increases, investments in our U.S. manufacturing plants to provide opportunities for all, and shortening the time for in-progression employees to reach maximum wages.”

Stellantis:

We’re still awaiting the UAW’s response to the offer we presented yesterday. Our focus remains on bargaining in good faith to have a tentative agreement on the table before the collective bargaining agreement expires.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley:

The Ford team continues to put 100% of our energy into reaching an agreement with the UAW that rewards our valued employees and allows the company to invest in the future. If there is a strike, it’s not because Ford didn’t make a great offer. We have and that’s what we can control. In fact, we have put four offers on the table starting Aug. 29 and each one has been increasingly generous. We still have not received any genuine counteroffer. On Tuesday, Bill Ford and I sat down with the union at the main table for a major offer. As we were walking in the room, we learned President Fain would not be attending. Nevertheless, Bill and I laid out a historically generous offer to the UAW Ford bargaining team because we listened to the UAW demands and we care about our employees. Here are the facts. Ford: ' • Significantly increased our proposal on wage increases; • Offered Cost of Living Adjustments, or COLA; • Fully eliminated wage tiers so all employees can achieve industry-leading wages – and shortened to four from eight years the time it takes hourly employees to reach the top wage; • Increased contributions to in-progression retirement savings; • Protected health care benefits that would continue to rank in the top 1% of all employersponsored medical plans for lowest employee cost sharing; and • Added more paid time off, with up to five weeks of vacation and 17 paid holidays each year (with the addition of Juneteenth). The first we learned President Fain received the offer was on Facebook Live this evening. So again, we are here and ready to reach a deal. We should be working creatively to solve hard problems rather than planning strikes and PR events. Please remember that Ford, more than any other company, has bet on the UAW and treated the UAW with respect. We have been incredibly supportive of the union. We have gone well beyond any contract language in adding jobs and investment. The future of our industry is at stake. Let’s do everything we can to avert a disastrous outcome.

5 p.m.:

UAW President Shawn Fain went on Facebook Live to update autoworkers and the public on where negotiations currently stand. He announced the "Stand Up Strike" strategy that the union would take if a deal is not met by the deadline. He also said local unions will be notified when to begin demonstrations from leaders at the national level and to maintain a strike readiness until then.

UAW lays out plan for possible Big Three ‘Stand Up Strike’ to ‘keep companies guessing’

11 a.m.:

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to give an update on the Big Three negotiations at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

8 a.m.:

UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday morning saying that progress has been made and they are planning to meet with the companies more on Wednesday.

September 12, 2023

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company submitted an offer to the union on Tuesday, calling it “the most lucrative offer in 80 years of working with the UAW.”

He said the offer includes large pay increases and top 1% health care. The offer also includes profit-sharing, inflation protection, removing tiered labor and five weeks of vacation, which would add on 17 days.

“Lot in the offer. But this will be… the most lucrative offer and will require a lot of belt-tightening at the company,” Farley said. “And there's a limit to how far we can go because we have to keep investing for the transition of the industry.”

September 12, 2023

UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on CNN Monday night and said the union has been countering offers from the Big Three, and said that any strike would hurt only the "billionaire class."

Asked about concern that a strike could harm to the economy and drive up car prices, Fain replied that new car prices have gone up in the last four years without any strike or big raises for his member.

“In the last four years, the price of cars went up 30%. [Automakers’] CEO pay went up 40%. No one said a word. No one had any complaints about that but God forbid the workers ask for their fair share,” he said. “It’s not [that] we’ll wreck the economy. We’ll wreck their economy, the economy that only works for the billionaire class and not the working class.”

September 11, 2023

Stellantis released on Monday to employees on the negotiations with the UAW.

Tobin Williams, the senior VP of North American human resources, said there is good energy among both teams who worked over the meeting for a contract.

"I’m pleased to report that the Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety, which is of critical importance as the well-being of our people is at the core of our corporate values," he said in the update.

September 8, 2023

Stellantis became the latest Big Three automaker to send a proposal contract to the United Auto Workers union on Friday.

The automaker outlined the proposal on Friday morning, saying it has been a "really good week at the bargaining table," and progress has been made on many issues.

This is the first economic proposal sent by Stellantis, and includes wage increases in each year of the contract total 14.5% for most employees.

The breakdown of the proposed contract is below.

For most represented employees

Wage increases in each year of the contract totaling 14.5% with no lump sump

Inflation protection $6,000 one-time inflation protection payment in the first year of the contract $4,500 in inflation protection payments over the final three years of the contract



For all represented employees



Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday

For supplemental employees



Wage increase from starting rate of $15.78 per hour to $20 per hour

For in-progression employees



Accelerate progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%

Friday afternoon, UAW tweeted a statement in response to the proposal, saying "They have the money. They just don't want Stellantis workers to get our fair share."

See the full tweet below:

STELLANTIS FINALLY RESPONDS.



They have the money. They just don't want Stellantis workers to get our fair share. pic.twitter.com/8UvgKKnkjF — UAW (@UAW) September 8, 2023

Friday evening, Fain went live on Facebook to discuss the proposals from all three automakers, explaining where things stand.

UAW president updates negotiations

September 6, 2023

Fain said on Sept. 6 that the union planned to on strike against any Detroit automaker that didn't reach a new agreement by the time the contract expires.

Speaking to the AP, Fain said that the union would have to give up some of its demands, but the plan would be to strike if a deal isn't reached.

UAW contract talks heat up one week before strike deadline

September 4, 2023

Speaking to reporters on Labor Day, President Joe Biden said he is not worried about a UAW strike against the Big Three.

"No, I'm not worried about a strike," Biden said. "It's not gonna happen."

UAW President Shawn Fain said he was shocked by Biden's statement.

“He must know something we don’t know. Maybe the companies plan on walking in and giving us our demands on the night before, I don’t know, but he’s on the inside on something I don’t know about," Fain said. "Our intent is not to strike. Our intent is to get a fair agreement. That’s been our intent from Day One."

Biden says he's not worried about a UAW strike; UAW president 'shocked'

August 31, 2023

The UAW and Fain said it filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and GM, arguing they failed to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands.

At the time, Ford was the only company to make a counteroffer, but Fain said it rejected most of the union's proposal.

In a statement, Stellantis said the unfair labor charges are not based on fact, and that it will vigorously defend itself against them.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” the statement said. “We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.”

GM said it strongly refutes the union's labor accusation.

“We believe it has no merit and is an insult to the bargaining committees,” GM said in a statement. “We have been hyper-focused on negotiating directly and in good faith with the UAW and are making progress.”

August 25, 2023

Fain announced that 97% of UAW workers voted yes to authorize a strike against the Big Three.

While a strike authorization vote passing doesn’t mean a picket line is imminent, workers say it is a strong show of force and offers leverage at the bargaining table if the union cannot strike a deal with the automakers by the end of the negotiation period.

97% of UAW workers vote to authorize a strike against the Big 3

August 23, 2023

The UAW held a practice picket in front of the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

“We don’t want to strike, but if we have to, we will. If we don’t get a fair contract, we’re willing to walk out,” Tiffany Ogletree, a Stellantis employee.

UAW holds a practice picket ahead of possible strike with 22 days left in the contract

August 9, 2023

Stellantis submitted a proposal to the UAW for a new contract, but Fain threw it in the trash during a Facebook Live.

August 2-4, 2023

The UAW presented Ford, GM and Stellantis with its list of demands going forward in contract negotiations. It first presented them to Stellantis, then to GM and finally to Ford.

The 10 demands are:

Eliminate tiers Substantial wage increases: we're demanding double-digit pay raises Restore COLA Defined benefit pension for all workers Re-establish retiree medical benefits Significantly increase retiree pay Right to strike over plant closures Working family protection program End abuse of temp workers And the one grabbing a lot of attention is a 32-hour work week instead of the traditional 40

"We have to get back to a standard where we have a quality of life for our members. These are quality-of-life issues," said Fain.

UAW shares lists of demands with Detroit's Big 3

July 13, 2023

Contract negotiations began between the UAW and the Big Three. The day before, Fain announced there would be no public handshake ceremony and instead, he traveled around the area to meet UAW members.

High-stake contract talks

June 16, 2023

Fain issued a strong warning while speaking to members that the union was preparing for strikes against Ford, GM and Stellantis.

UAW bargaining convention begins

March 25, 2023

Shawn Fain is elected the new president of the UAW after a run-off election. Fain had campaigned on the platform of taking on the Big Three to restore concessions the union had made in the past.

October 25, 2019

The UAW-GM contract was officially ratified by members and the strike ended on day 40.

UAW-GM strike ends after workers ratify contract

October 16, 2019

A tentative agreement was reached with the UAW and General Motors.

Read the entire UAW-GM contract summary that includes $11K ratification bonus, path for temp workers

September 15, 2019

Back in 2019, the UAW went on strike against General Motors after the two failed to reach a tentative agreement. At the time, 48,000 UAW-GM workers walked off the job.

The strike lasted 40 days.