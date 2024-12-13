'Automatic amazement.' The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises Warren family with home redesign

(WXYZ) — A family from Warren essentially has a new home thanks to the kindness of The Kelly Clarkson Show. This week, the family was surprised with a whole new redesign of their house, and I got to be there to take part in the big reveal.

“It was automatic amazement because it exceeded my expectations,” said Andraya Turner. “Just very thankful for the new space and the new home and just to come in and see my kids so happy.”

I asked her if she had to pick, what her favorite room would be.

"I would have to say the girls' room. They went totally out on Mya and Bella’s room and they’re never coming down from their room. So it gives me a little bit of peace cause I know they’re going to be playing and having fun,” she said.

The especially touching elements were the service medals the military sent to replace those veteran dad Will Turner had lost, and new dining table to share meals during the holidays, and photos of the family sharing treasured moments.

It's meaningful because the family had lost their home not once but twice in the recent past.

I asked what it means to see her kids and how they're doing now.

“It’s a sense of relief. Because as a mom, you know, you always worry about how your kids feel or if they’re hot or cold, if they’re hungry. You know, as mothers we always want to shield our children from things that can make them uncomfortable. And now they come home and they can finally be kids," she said.

And going from a place of housing insecurity to honestly, a very well put-together home, what’s that like? I asked.

“It’s almost like a shock. Because when you deal with something for so long, that’s really the only mindset that you’re in for a long time, what they call a survival mindset. And so when you walk into abundance, it’s almost unbelievable," said Turner.

I also got the chance to chat with Kelly Clarkson’s right-hand man, Lawrence Zarian.

“I’m so honored and happy to be a part of this Turner Family transformation. We get to do something that gives their life a new beginning and a new start. And it’s the holidays. When you think of Christmas, you think of family, you think of friends, you think of home, sitting around a dining table and having a warm cooked meal…they didn’t have a dining table. And all Andraya wanted was a place to sit and eat and share, and we did that today," said Zarian.

It really is a new beginning. The family also got a ton of presents to be opened on Christmas and $5,000 as they start this new chapter of their lives. It was such a cool thing to get to be a part of.

