Bagley-West Vernor Historic District earns recognition on National Historic Register of Places

(WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit's rich history as a hub for Latinx immigration has now gained national recognition.

Last month, the National Park Service approved the Bagley-West Vernor Historic District to be part of the National Register of Historic Places. It brings official recognition to one of Detroit's most culturally significant neighborhoods.

Detroit City Council's Historic Designation Advisory Board nominated parts of Bagley Street and West Vernor Highway between 16th and Ferdinand streets for the historic designation.

On Jan. 22, 2026, the federal government approved the district, "Generally, 2443-3500 Bagley Street and 1753-4750 West Vernor Highway."

"It's honorific, so that means it's saying and celebrating that this place is important for history related to — in this case, it's Latinx communities and its importance in U.S. history," said a representative from the advisory board when we first covered the story in September 2015.

The district includes well-known shops and restaurants along Bagley Street and portions of West Vernor Highway.

For artist Vito Valdez, who grew up in the area, the designation represents validation of the neighborhood's cultural significance.

"I'm so happy. I think it will help inspire the businesses and community stakeholders to take more of an interest and maybe be able to help to repair some blight," Valdez said.

The district encompasses buildings and longtime businesses in Southwest Detroit and Mexicantown, including Xochi's Gift Shop, a family business that has operated for 40 years.

"We take, really, pride, a lot of pride in what we do. We are direct importers of Mexican goods, arts and crafts, and we just pride ourselves in sharing the culture of Mexico, the art of Mexico here in Detroit," said Gloria Baiocco, who runs the shop with her mother.

Baiocco, born and raised in Southwest Detroit, sees the potential designation as recognition for the community's contributions.

"A sense of pride. A sense of pride in knowing that we have been recognized for the work and ethic that this community has put in," Baiocco said.

There are contributing and non-contributing buildings within the district.

While the historic designation would not restrict businesses from modifying buildings or protect them from demolition, approval by state and federal governments would provide financial incentives through tax credits and grants for those contributing.

"That hopefully will encourage business owners to rehab and embrace the historic nature of their buildings instead of tearing them down," officials said.

For visitors like Sue Hegedus, preserving the area's history is essential.

"You never want to lose sight on history. Things, events, people that have happened in the past. You have to continually keep it alive," Hegedus said.

The designation would leave a lasting mark for generations to come, cementing Southwest Detroit's place in American immigration history.

Southwest Detroit already has a number of sites individually listed on the national register of historic places, like The Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit .

