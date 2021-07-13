Banquet hall shooting suspect tracked down at local hospital where he went for gunshot wound

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police investigators tracked down the suspect in a shooting outside a banquet hall at a local hospital where he went to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested as police continue to investigate what led up to the early morning shooting outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall.

Around 2 a.m., as the banquet hall was closing, someone opened fire, shooting six people between the ages of 26 and 46.

Five people survived but a 30-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed.

The victim, known for ballroom dancing in his wheelchair, had just made his way to Laurie Hall's food table that was set up outside the banquet hall.

"I've never seen nobody pass away in front of me," Hall told 7 Action News, still shaken by having watched someone shot and killed just a few feet from her. "He's the wheelchair dancer.. real humble."

Investigators believe the shooting stems from an earlier dispute at another location and they believe the shooter was targeting someone but it's unclear if that person was among the victims, according to police chief James White.

There were people outside the banquet hall who fired back at the initial shooter.

The man arrested at the hospital sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

A relative of the man who was killed said he was in a wheelchair because of a shooting he survived years ago that left him paralyzed.

Chief White said city officials were going to shut down the Chalmers Banquet Hall because it hasn't been licensed to operate since 2013.

White said there was another shooting at the same location in 2015 during which six people were also shot.

Anyone with information on Tuesday's shooting is urged to call Detroit Police Homicide investigators at 313-596-2260.