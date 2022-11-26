Battle of the undefeated: Michigan fans prepare for football game against OSU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan football fans say Saturday is anything but just another game against Ohio State, and in Ann Arbor we found out why.

“I just like being in Ann Arbor. It’s just fun,” one fan told 7 Action News.

The 11-year-old and his family just finished buying some apparel at The M Den.

Another fan, Romeo McCoy, told us, “Every time Michigan gets a touchdown, it warms my heart.”

As both teams are undefeated, it seems bragging rights mean a bit more this year.

“The energy is always really exciting to see that stadium full of people,” another fan told us.

Manager Rose Balzer runs the store that sells a variety of school merchandise. We asked her in any OSU fans have visited.

“They love to come in and ask where their section is. It hasn’t been since 2006 when both teams were undefeated, so the hype level is through the roof,” she told us.

In the case of McCoy, cheering for U-M comes with a twist. He’s a student at MSU but says he simply can’t support an out-of-state team when kickoff happens on Saturday.

“I was never an Ohio State fan. If it’s Michigan State vs. Michigan, I understand of course but with this one, I got to stick with in state for sure,” McCoy said.

