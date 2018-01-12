Beaumont restricting visits at all hospitals due to rise in flu cases

(WXYZ) - Beaumont Hospital says it is restricting visitation for kids due to a rise in flu viruses.

According to Beaumont, the restrictions are in place at all eight hospitals for children under 13 years of age. It's due, the hospital says, to high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominately the flu.

They do say there are extraordinary circumstances where kids 13 and under can visit. Those include severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.

There has been a rise in the flu across the country with 46 states reported widespread flu outbreak.

Although the CDC says that this year's flu vaccine has only been 10 percent effective, they say that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician, your county health department, or click here to find a list of locations to schedule your flu vaccine.