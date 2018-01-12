Beaumont restricting visits at all hospitals due to rise in flu cases

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne
According to Beaumont, the restrictions are in place at all eight hospitals for children under 13 years of age. It's due, the hospital says, to high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominately the flu.
They do say there are extraordinary circumstances where kids 13 and under can visit. Those include severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.
There has been a rise in the flu across the country with 46 states reported widespread flu outbreak.