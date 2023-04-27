Beautification projects underway ahead of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Downtown Detroit, but the push to make a great first impression extends far beyond the city. In fact, city leaders are trying to shape the experience before visitors even step foot in Michigan.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming in town for the 2024 NFL Draft, leaders of the NFL Draft here locally know that the first impression begins well before the fans make it to Downtown Detroit.

“The minute the plane lands. What will the pilot say to everyone?” said Elisa Malile, Chief of External Affairs with the City of Detroit Mayor's Office.

In Elisa Malile’s role as Detroit’s Chief of External Affairs, she leads all draft efforts for the city.

She says for fans traveling by plane, it's important to ensure a smooth visit.

“Rideshare, you know, making sure we have shuttles, etc., to get people here? And then what are people looking at,” said Malile. And how does it represent Detroit?

In March, the city took responsibility from MDOT for cleaning the areas along local highways. MDOT is allocating $650,000 as part of the agreement. That cleaning effort is already underway.

It is a continuous but vital push to improve the visual aspect and feel of getting around metro Detroit.

“And we will be working with local communities that, you know, come up with a solid plan,” Malile said.

That will mean improving signage along the highway and an ambitious beautification plan.

“We’re rolling out our 94 Tree Planting Program and just improving the overall aesthetics of 94 when you get into the city,” Malile said.

This spring, the city is planting more than 1,100 trees and about 2,000 shrubs on I-94 between Wyoming and I-96 with more planting planned in the year to come.