Beck Road traffic delays have cities, township looking for relief for 8 mile stretch

NOVI (WXYZ) — "We've done all we can with Band-Aids and we actually have to improve the road now," said Novi City Manager Pete Auger who is working with officials in other cities and townships on a project that would widen an 8.1 mile stretch of Beck Road.

Wixom's city manager began working on a plan to widen a two mile stretch of Beck several years ago, eventually calling it "Beck to the Future." And Steve Brown may have an easier time trying to sell the road widening idea to Wixom residents and businesses because Beck Road runs through a commercial area of the city.

"We're looking to widen this to improve our quality of life for the region, for the people that live in the area, for the businesses. It's a challenge for us from an economic development and retention standpoint. So there's a lot of things involved here that would be made better with five lanes," Brown said.

The targeted stretch of Beck Road to widen begins at Six Mile road in Northville Township and runs two miles north to Eight Mile Road. But township officials have gone on record to agree with their residents in saying that adding three more lanes to Beck Road in their community is not something that would make sense to them.

"There simply isn't room to add five lanes," said Northville Township Trustee Chris Roosen."That would be prohibitively expensive and it would really disrupt the character of life for our residents and that's why we think a three lane solution is the best way to go.

The three lane solution for the section of Beck Road that runs through Northville Township would provide a center turn lane and space for emergency vehicles to travel during times of heavier traffic.

City and township officials are hoping for federal funding to help pay for the "Beck for the Future" road widening project that is still in the design phase as they seek public input.

Updates and upcoming town halls will be posted on the Beck to the Future website.

The Novi home Chanan Edwards and her husband purchased two years sits close to Beck Road.

"We knew this was here, which was fine, but I didn't anticipate up to five lanes in front of the house," Edwards said, worrying about how the project would affect property values.

Novi's city manager said the goal for sections of Beck Road that run through residential areas would involve an aesthetically pleasing median and sidewalks.

Alia Malak lives on a side street of Beck Road and welcomes the idea of additional lanes to ease traffic congestion.

Malak said, "If they're going to allow new construction, which they have been allowing, then, you know what, make sure you widen the city to allow for the added residents that are going to be using your roads."

