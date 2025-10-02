Belle Isle alligator captured and relocated to Westland serpentarium

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Park alligator that captivated metro Detroit has been captured and is now safely housed at the Great Lakes Serpentarium in Westland.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed the alligator was picked up Wednesday evening after being found by two men who had been searching for the elusive reptile. The foot-and-a-half-long gator, now named Fafnir, is settling into her new home.

Troy Keteyian and Stephen Hart teamed up earlier this week on Belle Isle and successfully caught the small alligator.

"We bumped into each other right at the right moment. I spotted him under a tree, we both had nets and he said 'hey can I help?' And we got him out," Hart said.

The two men brought Fafnir to the Great Lakes Serpentarium, owned by Michael Wilson and his girlfriend Kate Minaar.

"When they said they caught it, I was absolutely amazed at that size — they are extremely fast," Wilson said.

Wilson said he had been contacted because the men knew he would provide proper care for the animal.

"He ended up just giving us a call because he has been looking for this alligator for the last couple of days and said when he finds it, he is going to bring it to us," Wilson said.



While the alligator appeared larger in photos and videos circulating online, she measures only 18 inches long. Wilson said the gator can grow up to seven or eight feet long and believes this was someone's pet.

"No question in my mind that this was someone's pet that was released improperly and immorally onto that land," Wilson said.

Minaar was able to identify and confirm this is indeed the alligator that was spotted on Belle Isle by matching distinctive markings.

"By matching up the markings, you can find exactly the animal that you're looking for, and the dead giveaway were these two broad lines on the tail right here with a singular dot," Minaar said.

The Michigan DNR provided a statement that reads in part: "Releasing wild animals or pets into state parks is prohibited and harmful — to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety. Non-native species can disrupt local habitats and pose risks to visitors and wildlife alike."

Wilson and Minaar plan to keep Fafnir at the serpentarium, which will open to the public on Oct. 31. The couple offers this advice to the public:

"If you're going to go out to catch them or keep things like alligators, it's not recommended," Wilson said.

